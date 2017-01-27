ISLAMABAD: Chairman Privatization Commission, Muhammad Zubair is likely to be appointed Sindh Governor, sources said Friday.

The sources privy to the development said, Muhamamd Zubair has been tipped as Governor Sindh by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Zubair is expected to take oath as the governor in next few days, the sources added.

Currently, Muhammad Zubair is serving as chairman Privatization Commission.

The slot of Sindh Governor is vacant following the death of Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

Siddiqui was sworn in on November 11 after removal of Ishtratul Ibad Khan, longest-serving governor in Pakistan's history.

0



0







Muhammad Zubair likely to be made Sindh Governor: sources was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182133-Muhammad-Zubair-likely-to-be-made-Sindh-Governor-sources/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Muhammad Zubair likely to be made Sindh Governor: sources" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182133-Muhammad-Zubair-likely-to-be-made-Sindh-Governor-sources.