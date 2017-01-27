-
Talal asks Imran to stop misleading people on Panama papers
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry on Friday said Imran Khan should stop misleading people on Panama papers and present trail of foreign funding to his party.
Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Talal asked the PTI chief to show financial documents in that regard so that people should know as to where the amount collected as donations was spent.
“Now PTI chief Imran Khan should stop deceiving people and wait for the 2018 election which would be an eye opener for him,” he added.
He said that there was not a single evidence against the prime minister in the documents submitted by the PTI in the court. They had failed to collect any proof of what they were saying in public, he added.
He said even PTI chief himself was confused as evident from the facts and figures which he daily said in public and those contained in the documents available with the court.
That showed that his allegations were baseless, Talal added.