ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday resumed the Panamagate hearing during which Finance Minister Ishaq Dar rejected his confessional statement of Sharif's money laundering in Hudaibya Paper Mills case.

On April 25, 2000 Ishaq Dar had given a handwritten statement before a magistrate alleging that Sharif brothers used the Hudaibya Paper Mills as cover for money laundering during the late 1990s.

Today, he rejected the confessional statement and said he was forced to sign a pre-written statement.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, resumed hearing in the petitions filed by the PT1, JI and AML, seeking a probe in the Panama Leaks and disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly lying on the floor of parliament. Other members of the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen.

The court directed Prosecutor General NAB to present complete record of Hudaibya Paper Mills on next hearing.

Justice Khosa inquired about the pardon given to Ishaq Dar under Section 26E. Inform the court whether the pardon was conditional or not and whether the confession was recorded before the pardon or after it, the judge asked.

The counsel for prime minister sought time till Monday to provide details about the division of Sharif family property after the death of Mian Sharif.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday.

0



0







Panama Leaks case: SC seeks Hudaibya Paper Mills case record was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182120-Panama-Leaks-case-SC-seeks-Hudaibya-Paper-Mills-case-record/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Panama Leaks case: SC seeks Hudaibya Paper Mills case record" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182120-Panama-Leaks-case-SC-seeks-Hudaibya-Paper-Mills-case-record.