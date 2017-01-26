ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa will pay an official visit to Pakistan next week.

This was stated by Pakistan's ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik during his meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister in Manama.

He said during the meeting, the two sides will hold discussions to promote bilateral relations in diverse fields. Javed Malik said the foreign minister's delegation will comprise high level officials and members of royal family.

Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa said Pakistan and Bahrain are intertwined in deep bonds of friendship and fraternity.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister will also convey a message of good wishes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from King of Bahrain.

