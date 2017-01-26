RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday reacted to reports regarding allotment of land to former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif saying “this debate with intent of maligning army has the potential to create misunderstanding between state institutions”.

“Issue of allotment of agricultural land to Army officers and soldiers is being debated and conjectured for last few days. In this regard it may be known that such allotments are through constitutional provision,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army.

The statement said: “Allotment to former COAS General (redt) Raheel Sharif is also under same provision and through government and army procedures,”.

The Pakistan Army said that the debate is detrimental to existing cohesion.

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 26, 2017

0



0







Pak Army reacts to debate over allotment of land to Raheel Sharif was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181890-Pak-Army-reacts-to-debate-over-allotment-of-land-to-Raheel-Sharif/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak Army reacts to debate over allotment of land to Raheel Sharif" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181890-Pak-Army-reacts-to-debate-over-allotment-of-land-to-Raheel-Sharif.