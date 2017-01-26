-
Pak Army reacts to debate over allotment of land to Raheel Sharif
January 26, 2017
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday reacted to reports regarding allotment of land to former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif saying “this debate with intent of maligning army has the potential to create misunderstanding between state institutions”.
“Issue of allotment of agricultural land to Army officers and soldiers is being debated and conjectured for last few days. In this regard it may be known that such allotments are through constitutional provision,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army.
The statement said: “Allotment to former COAS General (redt) Raheel Sharif is also under same provision and through government and army procedures,”.
The Pakistan Army said that the debate is detrimental to existing cohesion.