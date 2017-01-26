RAWALPINDI: The Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff, General Umit Dundar Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to the ISPR, the media wing of the military, the Army Chief and visiting Turkish General exchanged views on matters of professional mutual interest. They also agreed on forming joint training programme to combat terrorism.

General Umit Dundar lauded Pakistan’s role for peace in the region and its fight against terrorism, the ISPR added.



Earlier, Turkish called on Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) presented the guard of honour.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of further co-operation.

They also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion.

