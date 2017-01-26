KARACHI: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday issued a notification in which it stated that the body had banned Amir Liaquat and his show 'Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga' on BOL News.

According to PEMRA, Amir Liaquat shall not host any programme or appear on any TV in any manner (fresh, old or repeat) including (but not limited to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any manner whatsoever, on BOL News screen with immediate effect.

PEMRA also stated that failure of the BOL News management to comply with the above orders will result in the license of BOL News channel to be suspended. The notification forbade Amir Liaquat from declaring anyone kaafir or ghaddar as according to the constitution of Pakistan, the right to do that exists only with the Superior Judiciary or the Parliament.

— Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 26, 2017

PEMRA further stated that with regard to the above-stated hate speech, it had received 'hundreds of complaints' which it was forwarding to the Councils of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

