ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday grilled Maryam Nawaz's counsel whether or not she was the beneficiary owner of the London flats, stating that the PTI claimed that she was the frontman of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

One day after the statement of the Prime Minister's daughter was rejected by the Supreme Court, a five-member bench presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, quizzed Maryam Nawaz's attorney Shahid Hamid regarding the ownership of the London flats. Shahid Hamid stated categorically that Maryam did not own any property or flats abroad. He said that London flats belonged to Maryam Nawaz's brother Hussain Nawaz.

Shahid Hamid had earlier questioned the decision to hold Maryam Nawaz to account, since she did not hold any public office and was not a representative of the state. Hamid had claimed that though Maryam was the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she was like any ordinary citizen of Pakistan since she did not hold any public office.

Justice Gulzar stated that it was a matter of concern for the public since Maryam Nawaz was the daughter of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister was also involved in the case. The bench asked for details of the division of property among Nawaz Sharif's heirs from his lawyer.

The Justice also called to attention an email from 2004 in which Maryam Nawaz had admitted owning the Nielson and Nescoll companies. Hearing for the case was adjourned till Thursday, 26 December, 2017.

