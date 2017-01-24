ISLAMABAD: : Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said income tax and wealth tax returns and financial documents of three generations of Sharif family were submitted in Supreme Court in Panama papers case.

Speaking at a press conference along with Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League(N) Daniyal Aziz, he said Imran Khan could not submit any proof during three months in the Supreme Court. "Imran Khan and others made three allegations against Maryam Nawaz and they could not prove any of them," he added.

Daniyal Aziz said name of Maryam Nawaz was not even in the Panama papers.

Maryam Nawaz was not even mentioned in the prayer in court by the petitioners including PTI, Sheikh Rashid and Jamaat e Islami (JI).

He said Imran Khan was obsessed with the name of Maryam Nawaz and had sensed impending defeat in the case in Supreme Court.

He said in the past Imran Khan constantly lied about rigging in elections and alleged about “35 punctures” and later admitted that it was a false accusation.

The judicial commission in its verdict rejected allegations of organised rigging by Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI), he recalled.

Imran Khan had nothing else to say except raising the issue of payment of Rs 480 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in his talk with media outside Supreme Court, he added.

Daniyal Aziz clarified that the payment to IPPs was made to cut down energy shortages and the amount was properly audited and discussed in the parliament.

The payment was owed by the previous government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and was paid by PMLN government to save reputation of the country, he added.

He criticised the negative campaign in media about Maryam Nawaz.

He said PTI was trying to save its image by telling lies at a higher pitch but it would be badly defeated in its case in the Supreme Court. Imran Khan was misguiding and poisoning the minds of youth with his lies, he emphasised.





