KARACHI: The Consulate General of Japan in Karachi organized the inauguration ceremony for six-day Japanese Calendars Exhibition here on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony of the “Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2017” was held at the Japan Information and Culture Center. This Exhibition is being organized by the Consulate-General of Japan, in collaboration with Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), Sindh and Japan Pakistan Association.

The exhibition started from today will continue till 29th January. It will showcase beauty and spirit of traditional and modern day Japan through a collection of stunning photographs.

Every year, the exhibition puts on show calendars on a variety of different themes from spectacular landscape to rich cultural heritage, serene exquisiteness, arts, nature, sports, automobiles and architecture, the beautiful country is elegantly epitomized through these calendars.

Speaking on the occasion, Toshikazu Isomura, the Consul-General of Japan, in his opening speech stated that through the Japanese Calendar Exhibition, he hoped all the guests would enjoy and experience the fascinating cultural and natural diversities and beautiful sceneries of Japan as well as four distinctive seasons through these Japanese calendars.

Mr. Isomura expressed his expectation that the exhibition will strengthen friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

Shun Imaizumi, President of Pakistan-Japan Association, speaking on the occasion said that such events will enhance mutual cooperation and improve friendship between the two countries.

The Chief Executive of Heritage Foundation Ms. Yasmeen Lari also presents a presentation on “Emerging from Catastrophe: Lari’s Barefoot Social Architecture” at this inauguration ceremony.

The Japanese Calendar Exhibition has been annually held since 2009. This year around 150 Japanese calendars of various features are displayed and attract guests.

