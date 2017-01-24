PanamaLeaks Case: Live From Courtroom No2

Islamabad: “Abandoned, abandoned and abandoned”— one of worthy judges thrice recited this word in the Courtroom No 2, exactly 31 minutes before Taufiq Asif, lead counsel for Jamaat-e-Islami summed up his arguments. The worthy judge gave his observations after listening to Mr Asif's 250 minutes long arguments "who (Asif) first argued but later withdrew—it happened seven times in the courtroom on Monday."

The 23rd hearing into PanamaLeaks case started with full zeal and zest where judges were hoping that JI’s counsel would conclude his arguments before the tea break. But it never happened as Mr Asif will resume his arguments today at 9:30am, with a specific focus on London-Flats owned by the Sharifs.

Mr Asif continued to amuse hundreds of politicians, legislators, journalists, lawyers, policemen and a few diplomats in a completely packed but bit suffocated courtroom twinkled with 37 beautiful lights.

Some 100 days passed over since the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued notices to Sharifs into the Leaks’ case as well as the petitioners where both parties have been consumed 51 long hours of judges. Legal teams from both sides (Petitioners and Respondents) have been presented packs of legal references but documentary proof has yet to be produced. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel citied references of 152 cases in the court where inquisitive judges have been received references of 171 case-studies from 24 countries so far.

It was a bit cloudy day when everybody rushed to the courtroom which was heavily guarded with more than 200 policemen where guys from special branch and intelligence agencies were occupying many seats before the lawyers, etc entered into the hall. This correspondent witnessed a unique episode where two members of legislators were paying Rs1, 000 as a token money to two young unknown persons who had occupied seats for them.

A few VVIPs were also seen indulged in such practices as there was badly scarcity of seats in this small room which only has had 87 seats. But more than 250-300 people got entered into the room every day. They felt themselves luckier as crossed a small gate no 114.

“Poverty hit us. Hit us badly. But PTI also always remained on receiving end always—really we both could not hire good lawyers for better legal arguments in this historic case,” a guy from special branch murmured into ears of a senior journalist Fawad Khurshid, quoting Mr Zubair, a leader for JI sitting next to ex MNA Mian Aslam. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s top leadership looked desperately unhappy with JI leaders during three-hours-long exercise of meandering arguments delivered by JI’s counsel. "Let me ask Siraj-ul-Haq Sahib to call back his lawyer who is spoiling whole trail of arguments,” whispered PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati into ears of his friend sitting next to him.

It was the time when Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League whispered into ears of JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq as saying “Siraj Sahib koi acha sa wakeel kar lety—yeh hazrat sara case hi kharab karaha hi hamara.”

This was the moment when JI Ameer received many whispers during the course of arguments and volley of questions after the tea-break from PTI’s top leaders, lawyers and journalists who questioned performance of his counsel in this case.

The learned counsel seemed unable as he continued abandoning his arguments in the Leaks case times and again; even he quoted references of many irrelevant cases, Supermodel Ayyan Ali and film actress Atiqa Odho's cases in particular. This moment amused the audience, even judges asked him to decide to whom he was representing.

It was the time when Maleeka Bokhari, assistant to Naeem Bokhari, passed on a written note to Imran Khan who was sitting behind the arguing counsel. The note reads: “I think you [Imran] should speak to JI leadership. As asked by the bench for JI’s lawyer should adopt our/PTI arguments + address the gaps.” PTI’s lead counsel Naeem Bokhari hardly remained for an hour since he completed his arguments.

This correspondent also witnessed a handful smile on faces of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s legislators who were sitting side by side. MNAs Danial Aziz and Maiza Hameed vacated chairs for Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chairman Competition Mohammad Zubair. It was an unusual sign when a female MNA left chair for a male member in the courtroom. She witnessed whole proceedings while leaning on the beautiful coloured wall of this court.

The presence of PML-N legislators could be witnessed in large numbers when MNA Aziz was saying "special hello" to senior journalist Amir Mateen who was watching the proceedings while sitting next to a young anchor Khawar Grumman. As Mr Asif continued amusing judges who asked him to conclude his arguments on Monday (Jan 23), Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh alerted him to focus on learned judges’ questions rather to continue his soliloquies.

Mr Asif responded to the bench as saying that it was humanly not possible for him to respond five judges in one go while Justice Sheikh said “Mr counsel, you have to play on this wicket at all cost.”

It was the moment when Imran Khan of PTI whispered into ears of Fawad Chaudhry as saying, “he [JI’s counsel] is presenting arguments similar in a way Mr Najam Sethi was running Pakistan Cricket’s affairs. The team has now faced worst defeat in Australia. He [Mr Sethi] is responsible for such a fall of Pakistan’s Cricket. ”

A few ushers continued to nap in the courtroom where a couple of guys from special branch were quietly snuffing, hiding themselves in foothills of bench’s wooden wall. It was Sheikh Rashid with a long floppy quiff who continued commenting on the arguments with slightly rising voice. Meanwhile a melodious voice sounded when a PTI leader, who is also a senior Supreme Court's lawyer was struggling to get switched off his phone ringing loudly while sitting just 15 feet away from the judges.

Everybody in PML-N’s camp seemed happy while it was Massadik Malik who was taking notes of all proceedings with a pen carrying red ink. Left-handed Salam Akram Raja, counsel for Prime Minister’s sons—Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz—was taking notes of proceedings while Shahid Hamid, counsel for Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, remained relax as daughter Ayesha Hamid was taking notes of arguing counsels. Both Shahid Hamid and Salman Akram Raja have been waiting for their turn to argue in their clients since Jan 4. Perhaps one of them will start his arguments today (Tuesday). Mr Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Prime Minister, will also submit his reply on the petition filed by the JI last week in this case today.

