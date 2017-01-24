RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted its first successful flight test of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ababeel’, Inter Services Public Relations said here.

The statement issued by the ISPR, media wing of the military, said the missile has a maximum range of 2200 kilometers and is capable of carrying multiple warheads, using Multiple Independent Re-entry (MIRV) technology.

The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision defeating the enemy’s hostile radars.

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2017

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah congratulated the nation, the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of missile test.

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2017

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain have also conveyed their appreciation to the team engaged and armed forces of Pakistan on this landmark achievement.

0



0







Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile ‘Ababeel’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181440-Pakistan-successfully-conducts-test-of-ballistic-missile-Ababeel/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile ‘Ababeel’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181440-Pakistan-successfully-conducts-test-of-ballistic-missile-Ababeel.