MULTAN: PTI's former president Javed Hashmi on Tuesday attended Multan Metro Bus inauguration event.

During his address, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif mentioned his presence and said ‘I am pleased to see Javed Hashmi at the event’.

Javed Hashmi has been at the centre of 2014 Dharna controversy, when he revealed PTI’s agenda and the key characters behind the conspiracy to topple the Nawaz Sharif government.

Following the differences, estranged PTI leader resigned from the party presidency and membership in October 2014.

Today’s event is the first public PML-N gathering which is attended by Javed Hashmi. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif too recalled his old relationship with him when he said ‘Javed sahib was with him when PML-N launched motorway project in 1998’ before their government was overthrown.

