RAWALPINDI: Soldiers of the Pakistan Army are the best in the world and army is what its soldiers are, said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was addressing soldiers and officers during his visit to elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison where he was briefed on operational preparations and administration of troops.

“I am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional army,” he said and lauded the participation of troops from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he said.

