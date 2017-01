DERA BUGTI: A low intensity earthquake jolted parts of Balochistan on Monday, according to Geo News.

The quake measuring 4.3 struck at a depth of 35 kilometer and shook Dera Bugti area of Pakistan's south western province.

No damage to life and property has been reported from the area.

0



0







Quake jotls Dera Bugti was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181210-Quake-jotls-Dera-Bugti/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quake jotls Dera Bugti" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181210-Quake-jotls-Dera-Bugti.