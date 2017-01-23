GUJRANWALA: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday took an exception to the Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for targeting the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Addressing workers convention, he said Nawaz Sharif’s only crime was that he refused to budge in the face of international pressure which was exerted to prevent him from carrying out nuclear tests in 1998.

“Nawaz Sharif wants to carry out economic explosion now,” he said, adding years of Pervaiz Musharraf and Zardari in power was an era of destruction.

“You are criticizing a prime minister who carried out nuclear tests".

He said Sindh was under Daku Raj before the PML-N assumed power while Balochistan was also witnessing a wave of violence.

The minister said situation was deteriorating in Karachi and 200 people were being killed on the daily basis in the city in 2013. “People would say Pakistan was on the brink of bankruptcy’.

Saad Rafique said the prime minister steered the country out of crisis. He criticized Imran Khan for using inappropriate language against PML-N leaders.

“You need courage and wisdom to run a country,” he said and added that Imran Khan lacks depth. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is welcomed in Punjba but the PPP leader should be prepared as “we are also about to knock the doors of Sindh".

The minister also ridiculed PPP chairman for changing his name. He said there was no truth in Panama Papers and the issue was being politicized.

