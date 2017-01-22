KASUR: Calling Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the ‘king of corruption’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan challenged the Premier to come in the parliament and debate with him on it.

Addressing the public rally in Kasur here Sunday, Imran Khan asked PM Nawaz to come in the parliament and debate with him.

“It is an open challenge to you. If you have the guts face me yourself, not through your cronies.”

“Do not send your darbaris my way, your motoo gang which is orchestrated by Maryam Nawaz. Let's talk directly for the country to see. This is how democratic debates happen,” he said.

Imran Khan claimed that PM Nawaz is not going to escape in the Panama Leaks case being heard by the Supreme Court.

Khan said "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not going to escape in the Panama Leaks case". He said if the letter by Qatari prince turns out to be bogus, it is proved that Maryam Nawaz is real owner the property and the flats were purchased before 1993, then the PM will have to go home.

“The prime minister is answerable on even one hidden property to the public,” he added.

Imran slammed the rulers over non-provision of heath and other basic necessities to the people of country.

He said the present rulers have been in power for nearly 30 years, but the situation in public hospitals could not be improved.

Khan foresees good times for Pakistan ahead on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

