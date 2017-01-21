RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday directed for carrying out quick evacuation and provision of the best medical care to the blast victims in Parachinar.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted the message of the Army Chief following the blast which claimed the lives of 25 people here Saturday.

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 21, 2017

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “The terrorists will fail in their attempt to regain lost relevance,” the tweet added.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured when a bomb blast shook the city on Saturday morning.

The bomb blast took place at Eidgah market.

0



0







Gen. Bajwa says terrorists will fail to regain lost relevance was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180802-Gen-Bajwa-says-terrorists-will-fail-to-regain-lost-relevance/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gen. Bajwa says terrorists will fail to regain lost relevance" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180802-Gen-Bajwa-says-terrorists-will-fail-to-regain-lost-relevance.