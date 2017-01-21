MULTAN: Shah Mahmood Qureshi stunned the people of NA-150 Multan when he took a tour of the constituency on a bike with his supporters and loyalists, on Saturday.

Here's something you don't see everyday--Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior leader and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, visited NA-150 while riding on a motorcycle!

The unusual sight enthralled supporters of the constituency and Shah Mahmood took to social media to share images of the event.

— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 21, 2017

One certainly can't help but recall when AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad took to the streets of Rawalpindi and dodged police officers who were out to arrest him. Rasheed successfully evaded the cops by riding through the streets of Rawalpindi on a bike with his supporters.

