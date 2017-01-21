RAWALPINDI: According to the ISPR, a soldier of the Indian Army will be handed back to the Indian authorities after he willfully crossed over into Pakistani territory last year.

According to details, Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan, an Indian soldier, left his post unattended and ventured in Pakistani territory from occupied Kashmir. The ISPR claimed that the soldier had deserted his post due to 'grievances of maltreatment' against his superiors.

ISPR stated that the sepoy had crossed over into Pakistan and surrendered to the Pakistan Army on September 29, 2016. In order to keep relations at the Working Boundary and the Line of Control peaceful, the army has decided to hand Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan over to the Indian authorities on humanitarian grounds.

He will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wahga border.

0



0







Pak Army to hand over Indian soldier on humanitarian grounds: ISPR was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180791-Pak-Army-to-hand-over-Indian-soldier-on-humanitarian-grounds-ISPR/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak Army to hand over Indian soldier on humanitarian grounds: ISPR" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180791-Pak-Army-to-hand-over-Indian-soldier-on-humanitarian-grounds-ISPR.