KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed police department to launch a vigorous targeted operation against street criminals and their supporters. “This must be decisive and result oriented.”

This he said while presiding over a special meeting on Friday on law and order particularly on street crime in the city.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnijo, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan, Chief CPLC Zubair, DIG Traffic Asif Aijaz Shaikh and others.

Murad Ali Shah in his remarks said that he was not happy with the facts and figures of street crime presented in the cabinet meeting Thursday.

“This is why I have convened a follow up meeting to review the rate of street crime and devise a pragmatic strategy to crush the street criminals,” he said.

IG AD Khowaja said that there was a link between street crime and narcotic addiction. The criminals mostly come from slum area.

He said that the sanctioned strength for Karachi police is 39589 against which 27389 are posted/working which shows a shortfall of 12,200 policemen. On this, the chief minister allowed the IG to fill recruitment on merit.

The Chief Minister directed the IG police to expedite the installation of CCTV project on war footings and order extensive patrolling in the affected areas. The complainants must be urged through CPLC to purse cases.

He also ordered IG Police to develop close coordination in various wings of the police and start a vigorous targeted operation against the street criminals.

The operation must be properly worked out, focused and in the operation drug mafia and land mafia may also be crushed properly.

