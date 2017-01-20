LAHORE: Daughter of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto expressed concern when her brother Bilawal addressed party workers and supporters on Thursday from the sun roof of his vehicle.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led a protest rally against the government from Lahore to Faisalabad. The PPP chairman had promised last month that he would take to the streets in Lahore if his demands were not met by the Nawaz-led government.

Enroute Faisalabad from Lahore, Bilawal addressed party workers, supporters and loyalists several times from the vehicle. In order to do that, he had to use the sun roof of the vehicle he was in to address the hundreds of supporters who had gathered to participate in his march. The move caused concern for Bakhtawar, who tweeted her disapproval:-

Aseefa also saw the Bakhtawar's tweet and urged Kasim Gillani, who was in the car with the PPP chairman, to pull him back into the car.

— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) January 19, 2017

The question was apparently to the organisers of the rally and the security personnel deployed to keep the PPP chairman safe.

On Dec. 27, 2007 Bakhtawar and Bilawal's mother, former Prime Minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack after she had addressed a rally at Liaquat Bagh. Benazir had become the target of the attack while she was exposed to thousands of supporters via the sun roof of her vehicle.

