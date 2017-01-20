ISLAMABAD: Jamat-e-Islami counsel Taufiq Asif on Friday pleaded that Nawaz Sharif stands disqualified because he hide London properties and his speech in the National Assembly can be used as an evidence against him.

Beginning his arguments in the much-debated Panama Leaks case, the JI lawyer said that the speech made by the prime minister on the Floor of the House was contradictory as the details later shared by the SHarif Family lawyers differ from the contents of the speech.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, is hearing a set of petitions by the opposition parties seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others over the revelations made in the Panama Papers.

This statement should be taken as a confession and evidence against the prime minister, he argued.

The counsel said the prime minister had shared the details about family businesses and the financial resources used to purchase London flats.

On this, Justice Khosa remarked that here we have two questions, when the flats were purchased and their link with Nawaz Sharif? Although they admitted that they own the property but not that the PM purchased these flats, he observed.

Referring to Zafar Ali Shah case, Taufiq Asif pointed out that London flats were also mentioned in this case.

When Justice Azmat Saeed questioned whether Nawaz Sharif was a party in the case, the lawyer replied in affirmative.

At this point, PM's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan intervened and clarified that Nawaz Sharif was not the party in that case and the JI lawyer retracted his comments regarding it.

Reprimanding JI lawyer, Justice Gulzar said you should not be taking this case in a non-serious manner, the prime minister had not sought immunity rather he asked for privilege under Article 66.

The hearing was later adjourned till Monday.

