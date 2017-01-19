ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says utmost transparency is being ensured in all projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a post 6th joint cooperation committee on CPEC follow up meeting, he said some elements are hell-bent to hamper Pakistan's development by spreading confusion over these projects.

The Minister said the national leadership has foiled all the conspiracies by taking all the provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan into confidence.

The Minister said bulk of the investment under CPEC is in the energy sector directly by Chinese companies.

Ahsan Iqbal said infrastructure is the second most important sector of CPEC, adding that Beijing proposes a panel of three Chinese companies and Islamabd selects the lowest bidding company.



Ahsan Iqbal thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak for his cooperation in furthering CPEC.

Aazad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman also attended the meeting.

0



0







Utmost transparency being ensured in CPEC projects: Ahsan Iqbal was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180350-Utmost-transparency-being-ensured-in-CPEC-projects-Ahsan-Iqbal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Utmost transparency being ensured in CPEC projects: Ahsan Iqbal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180350-Utmost-transparency-being-ensured-in-CPEC-projects-Ahsan-Iqbal.