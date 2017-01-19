PESHAWAR: In a bid to attract foreign investment, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to showcase huge potential in the province in a roadshow to be held in China in March this year.

The road show is aimed at attracting more and more Chinese investment to the province under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak at the 6th JCC on CPEC follow up meeting at the Planning Commission on Thursday.

The projects to be showcased would include those pertaining to infrastructure, hydle power generation, industries and tourism.

The Chief Minister said that under his directives and supervision the provincial government organizations had already started preparations for the show.

He said that KP had not only vast investment opportunities in these and many more sectors but they had prepared a number of feasibilities for it, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Ahsan Iqbal presided the meeting, prime minister AJ&K Farooq Haider Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman, Ministers from Sindh and Punjab and others attended the meeting.

