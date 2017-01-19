ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday strongly rejected Afghan government’s allegations about involvement of Pakistan in terrorism on its soil, saying Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan.

In a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said, “Some elements are trying to disrupt Pak-Afghan relations. Pakistan has played vital role for peace in Afghanistan.”

The spokesman said Pakistan is the country most hit due to lawlessness in Afghanistan. He said allegations from Afghan leadership are ‘disappointing’ and Pakistan strongly rejects these.

Nafees Zakaria also said that there is ample and undeniable evidence that India is involved in subversive activities and financing terrorism in Pakistan.

The spokesman said unfortunately Pakistan is the victim of terrorism especially the Indian state terrorism.

Condemning continuous killing of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), the spokesman said Hindu terrorist organisations such as RSS, its affiliates and the armed village defence committees were committing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in the Jammu region.

During the last two weeks, he said, many Kashmiris have been killed in fake encounters house raids and custodial killings.

This has been going on since 1947 to turn the Muslim majority IoK into a Muslim minority region. (NNI/APP/Geo)

