RAHIM YAR KHAN: A Japanese woman arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to marry her lover, a Pakistani man from Rahim Yar Khan, whom she had gotten to know through Facebook.

They say matches are made in heaven; well this one certainly originated through Facebook. Maria Edlen, a 29-year-old Japanese woman, fell in love with a Ahmed Noor, a 30-year-old resident of Khanpur. What first was mere friendship, blossomed into love, strong enough to convince Edlen to convert to Islam and travel to Rahim Yar Khan to marry Noor.

"I will live in Japan with Ahmed after marriage," she said while speaking to media.

Last month, a French woman had also traveled to Rahim Yar Khan to marry another man named Umair Ahmed, who was 29 years old, after they had met on Facebook. The French woman's name was Katherine Louvet and after converting to Islam, she had changed her name to Ayesha.

