LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin on Wednesday launched the Chinese language book titled "Lets Learn Chinese Together" published by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) at a ceremony presided over by Mr Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI.

The book has been written by Ms Nuzhat, the head of Chinese language department PCJCCI, under the direct supervision and personal interest of Mr Wang Zihai.

Speaking as chief guest of the book launching ceremony, Dr. Nizamudin appreciated PCJCCI endeavors for breaking language barrier.

He added the platforms like PCJCCI promoting and facilitating people to get Chinese language knowledge was the great contributors of growth in fast strengthening relations between China and Pakistan.

He mentioned that PCJCCI was working exclusively for the noble cause of empowering youth with no commercial benefit at all and this must be acknowledged open heartedly.

"I am inspired by the enthusiasm of PCJCCI officials regarding the publication of book. I am confident that the students will find this book the best Chinese language learning book in the market and they will get colossal benefit," he said.

Dr Nizamudin said that Punjab government had also taken great step of Chinese language promotion and so far sent 250 plus youth to China for learning Chinese language under a two year programme.

The same programme was also being initiated to send people to Turkey for Turkish language learning, he said, adding that these steps would bridge communication gap thus ensuring speedy development and mutual understanding.

Mr Wang Zihai applauded Pakistani students for showing keen interest in learning Chinese language, adding that there were thousands of Pakistani students studying in Chinese institutions who were facing language barrier in their studies.

He hoped that current Chinese language programs being run in Pakistan would help the youngsters take a leap into the future prospects.

