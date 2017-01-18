ISLAMABAD: After Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Senator Aitzaz Ahsan have also received ‘fake’ bank deposit receipts of Rs 100 million each.

Syed Khursheed Shah received fixed deposit bank receipt of SME bank mentioning the hefty amount of Rs 10 crore under his name upon his arrival at his Chamber on Wednesday.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani also received a SME bank receipt of Rs 10 crore at his Karachi residence three days back.

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq has also received bank receipt of Rs 100 million in his chamber.

Besides Khursheed Shah, Raza Rabbani and Ayaz Sadiq, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan have also received ‘fake’ back receipts of depositing Rs 10 crore each.

The Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq has directed State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Investigation Agency to investigate into the matter.

Raza Rabbani also ordered an inquiry into the matter, calling the receipt fake.

He said "This receipt is fraud, I don't have an account in that bank."

During initial investigation, all the bank receipts were declared ‘fake’.

When contacted, the bank officials declared the TDR to be fake and said they did not issue any such deposit receipt.

