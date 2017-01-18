KARACHI: The 62nd death anniversary of renowned Urdu short story writer and author Saadat Hassan Manto was observed on Wednesday.

Saadat Hasan Manto was born on May 11, 1912 and died on January 18, 1955 at the age of 42.

Manto produced 20 collections of 250 short stories, five collections of radio dramas, three of essays and one novel.

He not only enriched Urdu literature but also influenced other writers to look into the psyche of mankind.

Some of his works have been translated in other languages as well.

Some of his works include Thanda Gosht, Sarkandon Ke Peechay, Sarak Kay Kinaray, Beghair Ijazat, Shikari Auratain and Phunduney.

Manto was also tried for obscenity five times.

0



0







62nd death anniversary of Manto observed was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180075-62nd-death-anniversary-of-Manto-observed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "62nd death anniversary of Manto observed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180075-62nd-death-anniversary-of-Manto-observed.