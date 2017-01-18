RAWALPINDI: Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), met Chief of Army Staff, General QamarJaved Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, according to the ISPR.

The COAS condoled loss of lives of UAE nationals in recent Kandahar blasts. COAS appreciated the role of ambassador in enhancing Pak-UAE cooperation in different fields.

He also thanked the Ambassador for UAE contributions towards development projects in FATA and KP.

The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and militancy and expressed the desire of UAE to continue working together for peace and prosperity in the region.

