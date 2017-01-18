ISLAMABAD: Strongly criticizing Imran Khan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif challenged PTI chief saying Imran’s politics has come to an end.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, Khawaja Asif Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s false claims regarding Panama papers would be doomed to fail in days ahead.

Asif said, “Imran Khan’s politics has come to an end and it only needs attestation from the court.”

He said all evidences had been submitted in the apex court regarding money trail and the prime minister would be victorious as his legal counsel was pleading the case as per law and the Constitution.

The minister said the PTI’s politics was based on fabricated stories and people were fully aware about the truth.

He asked the PTI chief to explain about $ 7 million transaction of funds of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital abroad.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif said he had done nothing for the well being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped that the people would re-elect Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the next general election due to his people friendly policies.

