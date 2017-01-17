ISLAMABAD: The DNA report has determined real parents of Tayyaba, minor maid allegedly tortured by the wife of District and Sessions Judge Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali, sources said.

Sources said the DNA tests have confirmed that Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi, residents of the suburbs of Jaranwala, are real parents of Tayyaba.

The National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) has finalized the DNA report of Tayyaba and her parents and would be handed over the police soon, the sources privy to the development said.



It may be noted here that 10-year-old maid had identified her parents Azam and Nusrat Bibi during the meeting of medical board on January 09, however, five couples had claimed Tayyaba was their daughter.

The apex court had ordered DNA tests to identify real parents.

