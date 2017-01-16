KARACHI: The handing over of two ships to Pakistan by China was part of normal military trade cooperation between the two countries, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Office office said on Monday, rejecting reports that Beijing has donated the ships to Islamabad for security of Gwadar port,

“I have learnt that some reports said China has donated these vessels. This is not correct. The report mentioned to surveillance ships. It is normal military trade cooperation with the two countries and complies with the international commitments of the two countries,” said Hua Chunying.



Ship handed over to Pakistan

“The two patrol vessels you mentioned is part of the normal cooperation of military trade between China and Pakistan. The cooperation is in line with each country's international commitment and will not have any impact on the regional situation,” she said when a reporter said the reports about Chinese “gift” has raised “concerns of India”.

