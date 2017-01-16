RAWALPINDI: Commander United States Central Command (CETNCOM) General Joseph L Votel called on Chief of The Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations.

“Matters of mutual interest with special focus on security situation in Afghanistan were discussed,” said the statement.

The army chief said Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation.

“Blame game is detrimental to enduring peace and stability,” said he while referring to recent terrorists attacks in Afghanistan which followed rhetoric “from certain factions” implicating Pakistan.

General Bajwa said Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and color and “there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan”.

The army chief expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghnaistan and US-led Resolute Support Mission for improved security improved security environment in Pak-Afghan border region.

He emphasized requirement of Pak-Afghan bilateral border security and intelligence sharing mechanisms.

The US Commander applauded Pakistan army’s success in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

