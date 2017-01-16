LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced a mother to death for burning her daughter alive, Geo News reported.

Zeenat Rafiq was set on fire by her mother days after she married Hassan Khan, a motorcycle mechanic against the wishes of her family.

According to Geo News, the court also awarded life imprisonment to a brother of the victim as their mother had confessed to killing her daughter with the help of her son.

Love marriages are considered to bring dishonour to families in extremely conservative parts of the country.

0



0







Mother gets death for burning daughter alive over marriage dispute was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/179569-Mother-gets-death-for-burning-daughter-alive-over-marriage-dispute/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mother gets death for burning daughter alive over marriage dispute" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/179569-Mother-gets-death-for-burning-daughter-alive-over-marriage-dispute.