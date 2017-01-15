DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s regime is soon going to end.

Allah has taken suo motu notice against Nawaz Sharif on Panama scandal Imran said while addressing, a gathering on Panamagate case in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The PTI leader said that the prime minister’s corruption was exposed in the Panama leaks, however he is trying to escape the investigation in the Supreme Court.

Nawaz’s counsel says the Sharif Family purchased Mayfair apartments in 2006 but the BBC has revealed that the properties were purchased in 1990s, he added.

The cricketer turned politician went on to say that PM Nawaz is trapped and had no option but to leave power.

If Nawaz failed to prove London flats were owned by the Qatari prince in 1993 then he would leave and if he failed to prove Maryam was not the beneficial owner of London properties he would still have to leave.

He announced his intention to try and build a Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in DG Khan.

It takes a lot of work to build a cancer hospital he said.

The PTI chief briefed the audience on the Panama case and conducted an informal audience poll asking attendees, whether they believed the prime minister would be proven guilty in the case.

0



0







Days of Nawaz govt numbered, predicts Imran Khan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/179377-Days-of-Nawaz-govt-numbered-predicts-Imran-Khan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Days of Nawaz govt numbered, predicts Imran Khan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/179377-Days-of-Nawaz-govt-numbered-predicts-Imran-Khan.