RAWALPINDI: Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) carried out joint combing operations late Saturday in Shaheen town, Warsak Road and Dalazak, Pakka Ghulam areas of Peshawar.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the combing operation 58 suspects were apprehended including five Afghan nationals.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition and drugs were recovered during the operation.

