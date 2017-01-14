KARACHI: As the city witnessed its first ever winter spell, Karachiites took to their favourite eateries to consume local foods such as jalebis, pakorays and of course, samosas. The staff at US Consulate General Karachi also savoured the rain with samosas.

According to a Facebook post from the page of the US Consulate General Karachi, the staff members asked their chef to fry some potato samosas and prepare mouthwatering raita to gobble them down with. And that is exactly what happened.

T

The first spell of winter rain descended on the city on Friday and continued throughout the night onto Saturday as well. Despite disruption of electricity, the dilapidated roads and traffic jams, denizens enjoyed the pleasant weather by consuming their favourite foods and flocking to public places.

Seems like the staff at US Consulate General Karachi made the most of their rainy day!

0



0







US Consulate General Karachi staff savour the rain with samosas was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/179159-US-Consulate-General-Karachi-staff-savour-the-rain-with-samosas/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US Consulate General Karachi staff savour the rain with samosas" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/179159-US-Consulate-General-Karachi-staff-savour-the-rain-with-samosas.