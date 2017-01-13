ISLAMABAD: Shahi Syed, Senator Awami National Party (ANP), has suggested death penalty for the Pakistani politicians who consume alcohol.

The suggestion was put forward during discussion on the matter of alcohol consumption in the meeting of Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior here on Friday.

About consumption of Charas, Shahi Syed said, “it is drug of saints.”

Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik was chairing the meeting.

During the discussion, Rehman Malik said that all politicians should undergo a DNA test. "They (politicians) should declare whether they have ever consumed alcohol, marijuana or opium, prior to contesting an election," he demanded.

