KARACHI: The funeral prayers for Sindh governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, who passed away on Wednesday, were offered at the Governor House after Friday prayers after which he was laid to rest.

The late governor was laid to rest in the Gizri graveyard in Clifton with due protocol.

Earlier, the option of holding the funeral prayers at the nearby Bagh-e-Jinnah (old Polo Ground) was also considered, but later the idea was dropped due to the expected attendance of VVIPs in the funeral.

On the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial government observed a day of mourning on Thursday when the national flag was hoisted at half mast at all main government buildings and installations, including the Chief Minister House, Sindh High Court, Sindh Assembly and Sindh Secretariat.

The former chief justice of Pakistan, Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, became the 31st governor of the province on November 11, 2016, after Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan was removed from the post. Khan had remained governor of the province for a record period of over 13 years. Siddiqui’s stint as governor of just over two months is considered to be the shortest-serving governor of the province.

On November 13 the retired justice, soon after his oath-taking ceremony as governor, was shifted to a private hospital in Clifton after he developed serious respiratory illness. On December 15 the governor was discharged from hospital, but even after this he could not perform his functions as per the official routine owing to his serious ill health.

The ailing governor, during his very brief stint, even could not pay the ceremonial visit to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the founder of the nation after assuming the top constitutional position of the province.

On Thursday, dignitaries kept visiting the Governor House and the private residence of the late governor in DHA to condole with the bereaved family.

0



0







Justice Siddiqui laid to rest in Karachi was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178885-Justice-Siddiqui-laid-to-rest-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Justice Siddiqui laid to rest in Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178885-Justice-Siddiqui-laid-to-rest-in-Karachi.