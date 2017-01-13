KARACHI: Acting in-charge of MQM London Ishaq was arrested in a raid by Rangers here on Thursday.

Arif Haider, assistant registrar of University of Karachi, who belongs to MQM, was also arrested .

Leader of MQM London Mustafa Azizabadi claimed that Ishaq was arrested by the officials of the Rangers when he left his office near the Sindh High Court for going back home at 9-45 in the night.

The security officials also arrested Arif Haider, a member of MQM London, who is also working as assistant registrar of the University of Karachi.

Nadeem Nusrat, convener of the MQM London condemned the arrest of his companion Ishaq and demanded to release him immediately.

