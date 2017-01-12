ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has received black box report of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 crash which left 47 people dead, including prominent singer-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.

Secretary CAA Irfan Elahi shared the report with Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures and Privileges here on Thursday.

According to Irfan Elahi, both the engines of ATR PK-661 plane were working 100 percent fine at the time of its take off from Chitral.

The CAA Secretary said the pilot made first call to control room at 4:12 pm in which the captain’s voice was calm, however, just two minutes later he made a May Day call and informed that one of the engine had stopped functioning.

He said they received report of the crash at 4:14 pm to 4:15 pm, adding the date of the black box was 100 percent safe.

Irfan Elahi revealed before the committee that according to black box report, efforts were not made for safe landing of the plane.

He said investigations were underway to establish the fact how plane crashed despite functioning of second engine.

The secretary said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had visited Gwadar in the same plane one week before its crash.

