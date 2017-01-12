KARACHI: Sindh Rangers have detained Assistant Registrar University of Karachi (KU) Arif Haider during a raid at the campus.

The KU Assistant Registrar was detained from his office, the administration of the varsity said, however, they were unaware of further details.

Meanwhile, the Rangers spokesman said the paramilitary force personnel arrested six suspects from Korangi, Jamshed Town, Saudabad and City Town during targeted operation.

Those arrested include four members of a banned outfit and one affiliated to military wing of a political party.

An alleged hitman was apprehended from Saudabad.

Rangers recovered weapons from the possession of suspects.

