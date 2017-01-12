NAROWAL: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said people are fed up with lies being spoken by some politicians, calling on his opponents not to disrupt government if they are not willing to make any contribution towards the development of the country.

“Some politicians speak lies and they do it on daily basis without any break,” said he while speaking at the launching ceremony of National Health Programme.

“We will put Pakistan on the path of progress which it deserves. Politics based on lies and allegations is harmful for politicians,” he said.

He said with the grace of almighty Allah the menace of terrorism has been eliminated.

