ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Prime Minister's legal attorney had answered all allegations against him during the proceedings.

A day after PTI lawyer Naeem Bokhari had concluded his arguments in the Panama Leaks Prime Minister's Disqualification case, Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said his client was neither a director, share holder nor beneficial owner of any offshore company.

Speaking outside the court premises, Talal Chaudhry said that all allegations had been answered by the lawyer.

"Imran Khan should stop leveling allegations against the Prime Minister," he said. "Maryam Nawaz is the hope for Pakistan," he added.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb, also spoke to media personnel and claimed that Imran was envious of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Imran Khan should pay heed to my words that from now on, Pakistan will only move forwards and that the country's premier is none other than Nawaz Sharif," she said.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan was envious of Nawaz Sharif since the former was carrying out development works across Pakistan.

