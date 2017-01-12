ISLAMABAD: The prime minister’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan on Thursday said his client Nawaz Sharif is neither a director, a share holder nor beneficial owner of any offshore company.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, resumed Panama Leaks case hearing today.

Justice Ejaz ul Hasan remarked that the prime minister himself mentioned Dubai factory so the burden of proof lies upon him.

