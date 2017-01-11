SWABI: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday clarified that no change has been made in CPEC western route and all provinces would benefit from this mega project.

In addition to setting up of economic zones in KP Peshawar Circular Railway under CPEC would provide better communication facilities besides employment opportunities to people of KP, he said.

The minister said that the government has accorded highest priority to promotion of higher education and has planned to establish sub-campuses of universities in every district of the country to provide quality education to students at their doorsteps.

Addressing a students and teachers function after inaugurating new academic blocks at University of Swabi as chief guest Prof Ahsan Iqbal said all concerns of provinces including of the Chief Minister KP who also attended an important meeting regarding CPEC last month in China were addressed.

He said CPEC was a life line project of the country and the upcoming generation will not pardon us if we lost this golden opportunity.

The minister said peaceful protest and demands were real essence of democracy but it should be under constitutional ambit adding genuine demands of PPP Chairman can be addressed within constitutional framework.

He said the issue of extension in military courts would be addressed with mutual consultation saying that Military Courts had played key role in curbing menace of terrorism.

