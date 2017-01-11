ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has stated that former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif was not given any job offer abroad.

In a statement in the Senate, Sartaj Aziz said, “There will no effect on Pakistan’s foreign policy as General Raheel was not given any job offer.” He was commenting on the reports about Gen. Raheel’s careers in the Saudi-led military alliance to fight the terrorism.

