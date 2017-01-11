LAHORE: Six people died and eight were injured as a result of a fire which erupted in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

As per reports, the office of a construction company located near Mahmood Booti interchange, caught fire. Rescue officials confirmed six people dead due to the fire and eight injured as a result of it.

Rescue officials carried out relief work and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. This is developing story and further details are being awaited.

